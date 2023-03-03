Post Office clerk accused of defrauding Sassa grant beneficiaries

Cape Town – The Hawks in Mthatha on Thursday arrested a Qumbu post office clerk who allegedly changed cards and pins of Sassa social grant beneficiaries.
Police said Gugulethu Chumani Luthi, 29, withdraw all the money from the new cards. This amount was to the tune of over R8500.
NPA spokesperson Captain Yolisa Mgolodela said the serious commercial crime investigation team of the Hawks arrested Luthi on a charge of fraud.
Mgolodela added that Luthi was employed on contract by the Post Office and he had fraudulently changed the seven Sassa cards and pin codes without the recipients knowledge.
She said Luthi then withdrew all the cash from those accounts for his personal benefit.
Mgolodela confirmed that the criminal case of fraud was registered and referred to the Hawks for investigation which resulted in Luthi’s arrest on Thursday.
Luthi appeared in Qumbu Magistrate’s court and he was released on warning and he will be back in court on 28 March 2023 for trial.
IOL