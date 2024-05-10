‘Pregnant woman’s tummy hit with beer bottle’: Woman arrested for severe assault during drinking spree

Police in Ekurhuleni have arrested a 28-year-old woman on charges of assault, after a pregnant woman was severely assaulted following an argument. Spokesperson for the Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department, Lieutenant Colonel Kelebogile Thepa said the 28-year-old woman, whose identity is withheld until she appears in court, was arrested in Daveyton.

“On Wednesday May 8, 2024 at 2.30pm, the Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Police Department’s Bromberg precinct officers intercepted a 28-year-old female suspect for assault in the Daveyton area. It is alleged that on Sunday afternoon, the complainant and her sister, were relaxing and enjoying the afternoon together, when their neighbour came to join them to have a few drinks,” said Thepa. “During the conversation, the complainant’s sister posed a question to the neighbour that didn’t sit well with her, that fuelled a confrontation, and broke out into an argument. As the complainant tried to calm her sister and the neighbour (the assault-accused woman) down, the suspect became physical and struck the pregnant complainant with a beer bottle on the stomach.” A 28-year-old woman was arrested by the Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department on charges of assault, after a pregnant woman was severely assaulted while the women had gathered for drinks. Picture: EMPD The angry woman alleged continued to assault the pregnant woman until she fell to the ground.

“The suspect further got hold to a steel pipe and continued to assault the victim that caused injuries. However, the victim managed to escape and proceeded to Daveyton police station where a case docket was opened,” said Thepa. After the opening of the case, police officers located the assault-accused woman and she was intercepted and arrested. “The suspect was marched to the Daveyton police station and is expected to appear in the Daveyton Magistrate’s Court soon,” said Thepa.