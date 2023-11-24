Pretoria man accosted by robbers inside a bank, dragged outside and robbed

Gauteng police are investigating a case of armed robbery, after a man was robbed of an undisclosed amount of cash inside a bank at Hercules, in Tshwane. Gauteng provincial police spokesperson, Colonel Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi told IOL that the man was in the bank on Thursday to deposit some money when he was accosted by the robbers.

“It is reported that on the morning of November 23, the victim was inside the bank to deposit money when two unknown men approached him at gun point and threatened him,” Nevhuhulwi said. “He was reportedly escorted outside by the suspects who then robbed him before fleeing the scene with a silver grey (Volkswagen) Polo vehicle.” A man was accosted by armed robbers inside a bank in Tshwane before he was dragged outside and robbed. File Picture She said no injuries were reported, and the robbers are unknown at this stage.

Police request anyone who may have information that can assist with the investigation to contact the Crime Stop line at 086-001-0111 or alternatively report anonymous tip-offs on My SAPS App. “All information received will be treated as strictly confidential,” said Nevhuhulwi. Anti-crime activist Yusuf Abramjee wrote on social media platform X that the robbery happened inside Absa bank along Van der Hoff Road in Hercules.

“A large sum of cash was taken. A businessman was about to deposit the cash,” said Abramjee. Robbery inside ABSA, van der Hoff Road, Hercules, Pretoria earlier today. Large sum of cash taken. A businessman was about to deposit the cash. — Yusuf Abramjee (@Abramjee) November 22, 2023 Earlier this year, IOL reported that two people two people were accosted and robbed in Groblersdal, Limpopo, while they were in a queue to deposit money at a bank. At the time, Limpopo police spokesperson, Colonel Malesela Ledwaba said the incident happened in May, and the two robbery victims lost R150,000 which they were about to deposit.