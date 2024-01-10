Probe under way after senior Durban Hawks policeman’s body found in Tsakane field

Police in KwaZulu-Natal have launched a manhunt for suspects following the murder of Lieutenant Colonel Sikhetho Mawila. The 63-year-old police officer was attached to the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation in Durban and formed part of the Hawks’ Truth and Reconciliation Commission’s (TRC) Investigation team. According to Hawks spokesperson, Colonel Philani Nkwalase, Mawila was travelling to Durban from his home in Tsakane at the weekend.

"He was driving his private vehicle, a blue Kia sedan. He told his family that he was stopping by a petrol station to fill fuel before embarking to Durban, where he worked," Nkwalase said. His family tried to reach him later, via his private and state-issued cellphones, but to no avail. Nkwalase said they filed a missing person's report with local police.

"On Monday, Tsakane police were informed that a passer-by had stumbled across a dead body in an open field in Tsakane, Ext 9. There were two gunshot wounds and three stab wounds," Nkwalase said. Mawila's family positively identified his body. "A case of murder, kidnapping, and hijacking has been opened at the Hlanganani police station, and no arrests have been made as yet," Nkwalase said.