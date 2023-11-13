Prosecutor, Hawks Colonel, and civilian in court for corruption

A senior State advocate and member of the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), a Lieutenant Colonel from the Directorate for priority Crime Investigation (known as Hawks) and a civilian have been granted bail in the Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court in Gauteng on charges of corruption.

The Gauteng regional spokesperson for the NPA, Phindi Mjonondwane said the charges relate to allegations of corruption in May 2021.

During the time of the alleged crime, Matabane is alleged to have received gratification following his decision to not prosecute Lessing in a fraud case of over R6 million opened by Interwaste at the Germiston police station on December 14, 2020.

“Investigation revealed that in June 2021, all accused persons embarked on a hunting trip, allegedly paid for by accused three (Lessing) following Matabane’s decision to decline prosecution,” Mjonondwane said.