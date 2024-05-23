Public Service Commission says woman who failed matric four times was employed as a teacher as ‘various’ schools

The Public Service Commission (PSC) in Mpumalanga has welcomed the arrest of Ntombelanga Pretty Labane, the 40-year-old woman who was working as a teacher at Hlelimfundo Secondary School in Volksrust, using a fraudulent matric certificate. Last week, IOL reported that Labane appeared before the Amersfoort Magistrate’s Court after she was arrested by the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation, also known as the Hawks.

Provincial spokesperson for the elite crime-busting unit, Captain Dineo Lucy Sekgotodi, said Labane was apprehended by members of the Secunda-based serious commercial crime investigation unit on charges of fraud. However, Sekgotodi told IOL that Labane was not behind bars, as she returned home after her court appearance. The Hawks clarified to IOL that no warrant of arrest had been issued against Labane, who faces fraud charges amounting to more than R1.2 million. The Hawks said Ntombelanga Pretty Labane who has been working as a teacher since 2016 wrote matric four times - in 2003, 2004, 2005 and 2006, and in all her four attempts, she failed. Picture: Supplied / Hawks In an update this week, the Public Service Commission in Mpumalanga said Labane was previously employed as an educator at “various” schools, including Theu Theu Primary School, before she landed the job at Hlelimfundo Secondary School.

A whistle-blower who was certain that Labane does not possess a matric certificate reported her to the Public Service Commission in Mpumalanga. Following the report made by the whistle-blower, the Public Service Commission investigated the matter and found that Labane was in possession of a fraudulent matric certificate. The Public Service Commission’s findings and recommendations were subsequently submitted to the school principal, the circuit manager and head of the Department of Education in the province.

Furthermore, the matter was referred to the Hawks for further investigation. Public Service Commissioner caretaker commissioner in Mpumalanga, Magerule Sekonya mentioned that the “swift action and arrest sends a strong message to the public”. “The use of fraudulent qualifications to gain employment is a criminal offence and will not be tolerated,” he said.

“The Public Service Commission believes that this case is an important illustration of the critical role that whistle-blowers play in the fight against fraud and corruption in the public service. It is for this reason that the whistle-blower protection regime needs to be strengthened in order to encourage more whistle-blowers to come forward and report similar incidents to help protect the state from such fraudulent practices and transactions.” The Public Service Commissioner highlighted that community members are encouraged to report any allegations of fraud, corruption and maladministration in the public service to the National Anti-Corruption Hotline at 0800 701 701 (tollfree). Last week, the Hawks in Mpumalanga said trouble started for Labane when the whistle-blower reported the matter to the Public Service Commission offices in Mpumalanga.

“After the investigations, findings and recommendations were made. The principal, circuit manager and the district office were asked about a fraudulent matric certificate and they reported that they did not notice that it was fraudulent as they do not have detectors to verify the validity of the documents. The Public Service Commission referred the matter to the Hawks Secunda-based serious commercial crime investigation (unit) for further investigation in July 2022,” said Sekgotodi. Hawks spokesperson in Mpumalanga, Captain Dineo Lucy Sekgotodi. File Picture: Supplied During further investigations by the Hawks team, it was discovered that Labane does not have a Grade 12 certificate, and that she wrote matric four times - in 2003, 2004, 2005 and 2006. In all her four attempts, the Hawks said Labane failed matric.

“Labane then forged the matric certificate by putting the certificate number: 040 9517 7028 B which belongs to another candidate called Nozipho Ritta Ngema. The results that were appearing on her fraudulent matric certificate were not her real results,” according to the Hawks. Labane took her fraudulent matric certificate and applied to study at Walter Sisulu University whereby she obtained her Bachelor of Education (B-ED) degree. “She also applied for a SACE (South African Council for Educators) certificate with that fraudulent matric certificate. She also (used the documents) when she applied for the educator’s post at Hlelimfundo Secondary School,” said Sekgotodi.

During the investigations, it was also discovered that from September 2016, Labane had prejudiced and caused an actual and potential loss amount of R1,292,382 to the Department of Education. Labane earned the money as salary during her time of employment. “During the discovery, Labane abandoned the job and disappeared. Investigation was finalised, and the court issued a J175 (summons) on April 16, 2024 against Labane to appear in court. She was traced, arrested, and appeared before the Amersfoort Magistrate’s Court on Thursday, May 16, 2024,” said Sekgotodi. The case against Labane was postponed to June 13 for further investigations.

Meanwhile, provincial head of the Hawks in Mpumalanga, Major General Nicholas Gerber applauded the investigating team for the successful investigation. Gerber also praised the whistle-blower, and encouraged community members to continue reporting cases of unqualified teachers. He said such educators produce poor pass rates and place the education system at risk. Gerber also advised government departments to put measures in place to verify the legitimacy of qualifications and employment records.

Last year, the South African Council for Educators warned teaching professionals with fraudulent qualifications not to come near its headquarters. The South African Council for Educators has warned teachers with fraudulent qualifications. File Picture The warning came after the Lyttelton SAPS arrested two people at the SACE headquarters in Centurion, Tshwane, for allegedly presenting fake certificates. The 34-year-old woman and a 32-year-old male, who reside in Johannesburg, allegedly attempted to apply for a professional registration certificate with fake Unisa Bachelor of Education (B-ED) degrees.