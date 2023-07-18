R10,000 fine for Chinese nationals guilty of running unregistered cash loan business

Two Chinese nationals have been sentenced to a fine of R10,000 for operating an unregistered cash loan business at Setlagole village near Atamelang. The Atamelang Magistrate’s Court on Monday, convicted and sentenced Nengbiao Xue, 41, and Xiamei Chen, 47, to R10 000 fine each for operating an unregistered cash loan businesses.

In February 2023, the Hawks’ Serious Commercial Crime Investigation unit in collaboration with the National Credit Regulator: Enforcement Division executed search and seizure warrants at two business premises operating as loan sharks in Setlagole. Two suspects were arrested at their respective business premises for contravening section 133 of the national credit act, 2005 (act no. 34 of 2005). "SASSA cards, bank cards, identity books and South Africa Post Office cards were seized at both premises during the operations," Hawks spokesperson, Lieutenant Colonel Tinyiko Mathebula said.