R1.2 million Gqeberha abalone bust: Police arrest man in diving gear

The Directorate for Priority Crimes Investigations (known as the Hawks) said they arrested Johannes Petrus Cloete in his diving gear as he was about to enter the sea at Noordhoek in Gqeberha over the weekend.

Police made a breakthrough in the December R1.2 million abalone bust in Gqeberha by arresting a 35-year-old man.

Cloete appeared in the Gqeberha New Law Court on Monday charged with possession of abalone.

The Hawks said the arrest was a joint effort between Economic Protected Resources (EPR) team of Serious Organised Crime Investigation of the Hawks in Gqeberha and the Dark Water Operations, Department of Environmental Forestry and Fisheries (DEFF) and South African Police Service (SAPS) Port of Entry members.

Spokesperson Captain Yolisa Mgolodela said the team was on the lookout for the suspect since they seized the abalone worth around R1.2 million on December 9.