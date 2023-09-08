R2,000 bail granted to accused implicated in vicious Klerksdorp parking lot attack

A 33-year-old man implicated in a parking lot fight that left one person with a shoulder injury and concussion and another with a brain injury, has been granted bail. Wernrich Botha appeared in the Klerksdorp Magistrate's Court this week following the incident, which took place in a parking lot on Sunday.

While details around the assault are sketchy at this stage, police spokesperson Colonel Adele Myburgh said Botha was arrested on Thursday morning after the incident was reported to police. She said he was charged with attempted murder and assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm. "He was granted bail of R2,000 and will reappear before the same court on Thursday, October 19," she said.

According to Myburgh, information at police's disposal indicate that Botha allegedly assaulted a 32 year-old man and a 44-year-old man in a parking lot at a shopping centre in Doornkruin, Klerksdorp. Both victims were taken to a local hospital, where the 44-year-old man was discharged with a shoulder injury and a concussion. The 32-year-old man sustained a brain injury and is still in hospital," she said. Meanwhile, clips of the assault show a man, believed to be Botha, dressed in a black T-shirt, assaulting two men, have since gone viral, prompting police to issue a stern warning.