R200,000 fine for man arrested for smuggling R6 million counterfeit takkies and clothes from Mozambique

The Mbombela Specialised Commercial Crime Court has convicted and sentenced a 40-year-old Mozambican national after he was arrested at the Lebombo port of entry for smuggling. Bento Abilio Cuna was arrested by law enforcement agents from the Lebombo border police, Lebombo Customs and Excise, and the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation, also known as the Hawks, based in Mbombela.

Mpumalanga Hawks spokesperson, Captain Dineo Lucy Sekgotodi said on November 4 last year, at around 3am, Cuna entered the Lebombo port of entry, travelling from neighbouring Mozambique into the Republic of South Africa. He was driving a Volvo truck with two tipper trailers. Bento Abilio Cuna, a Mozambican national, was arrested at the Lebombo border while bringing counterfeit goods worth R6 million into South Africa. Picture: Hawks “The truck was stopped and searched. During the search, counterfeit goods - takkies and clothes - with an estimated street value of R5,973,200 were found on the back of the trailers,” said Sekgotodi.

Cuna was then arrested and detained. "The counterfeit goods, including the truck and trailers were confiscated and impounded at the customs warehouse for safe keeping. Section 212 affidavits were obtained from the brand holders," said Sekgotodi. Thorough investigations were done and finalised before the court proceedings.

The State successfully opposed bail, and Cuna was remanded in custody. "The owner of the truck also testified in the bail hearing regarding the employment of the driver," said Sekgotodi. "The investigation was finalised and the accused was sentenced to R200,000 fine or two years imprisonment, of which half is suspended for five five years on condition that the accused is not found guilty on charges of contravening the provisions of Section 80 of the Customs and Excise Act."

The load of counterfeit goods was forfeited to the State. “The owner of the truck and trailers also had to pay a penalty fine and storage fees to SA Revenue Service Customs to the amount of R135,000,” said Sekgotodi. Hawks spokesperson in Mpumalanga, Captain Dineo Lucy Sekgotodi. Picture: Supplied Meanwhile, provincial head of the Hawks in Mpumalanga, Major General Nicholas Gerber has applauded the law enforcement team for the “speedy” finalisation of the investigation and the resultant conviction.

Last year, IOL reported that a Zimbabwean man, aged 39, and a Mozambican woman, aged 37, were intercepted during an extensive stop and search operation, and were arrested for illegal possession of counterfeit goods at the Lebombo port of entry. The duo was travelling in a Freightliner truck which was loaded with the counterfeit goods, said Sekgotodi at the time. “While the team was engaged on the specialised stop and search operation, they stopped a truck with a male driver and a female passenger who were driving from Mozambique to the Republic of South Africa. Upon the search in the truck, they found counterfeit goods with estimated street value of R800,000,” she said.