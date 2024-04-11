R5,000 bail for two cops who allegedly kidnapped a man from his home and was eventually saved by his brother

Two men in blue have found themselves on the wrong side of the law after they were arrested on serious allegations of kidnapping and defeating the administration of justice. The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said sergeant Isaac Mathe Mokalolise, 39, from Sebokeng, and a police constable Phumlani Dlamini, 30, were released on R5,000 bail in the Khutsong Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday.

NPA spokesperson Lumka Mahanjana said it is alleged that on March 13, 2024, the accused, together with two other accomplices, went to the complainant’s house using a State vehicle. “The accomplices have not been found yet.” Mahanjana said upon their arrival at the complainant’s home, they told him that they had exhibits that belonged to him and that he should go with them to the police station.

“It is further alleged the complainant then informed them that he did not report anything missing. “They insisted, and the complainant obliged because he believed they were police officers and they also showed him their service cards.” She said while driving, they turned in the opposite direction instead of driving towards the police station.

“When the complainant enquired, it was alleged that the two other accomplices pointed him with a firearm.” Mahanjana said while driving, the complainant saw his brother’s car driving past and he then started to scream. “The brother saw him and followed the car driven by the police officers and managed to stop it.

“The two accomplices escaped and fled the scene. “An off-duty police officer who saw the commotion at the scene, went to the scene to enquire. “Upon realising that a possible crime was committed, he escorted the two police officers to the police station where they were arrested.”

Mahanjana said during the bail application, both policemen in an affidavit said they intended to plead not guilty to the charges and asked to be released on R1,000 bail. The NPA said the magistrate described the case as serious, agreeing with the State. According to their bail conditions, the two policemen were ordered to not enter the Merafong district, not leave their area of jurisdiction without informing the investigating officer, not interfere with State witnesses and to not be in possession of a firearm, even for work purposes.