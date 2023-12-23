Six cops arrested for brazen R60,000 robbery, marked police car used in crime

Eight accused people, including six police officers, were granted R2,000 bail each when they appeared before the Brits Magistrate’s Court on charges of business robbery, kidnapping and assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm. The eight are expected to make a second court appearance on February 28, after their initial court appearance on Thursday.

“The accused were arrested on Wednesday, 20 December 2023, by the provincial anti-corruption investigation unit, Bojanala platinum sub-district and Mmakau police station detectives regarding a business robbery committed in Mmakau on Friday, 15 December 2023,” North West police spokesperson, Brigadier Sabata Mokgwabone narrated. He said one of the suspects was driving a marked police vehicle during the business robbery committed at a tavern at Newton Section, Mmakau. The complainant, who owns a tavern, was allegedly assaulted and robbed of approximately R60,000.”

Six police officers were among eight people granted R2,000 bail following a robbery and kidnapping of a North West tavern owner. File Picture: Se-Anne Rall The business owner was taken to Mothotlung graveyard where the assault continued. The accused are Sergeant Matlala Letsoko, 43; Sergeant Lesiba Kgopa, 49; Constable Sejameriri Mamphekgo, 34; Constable Croesus Chirwa, 33; Constable Joy Makotla 32; Sergeant Masilo Mononyane, 46; Emmanuel Lorekang, 45; and Itumeleng Malebetsane, 50. The embattled police officers are attached to Pretoria public order police unit, Tshwane district crime intelligence and the Rietgat visible policing unit.

“Investigations into the cases continue and the suspects are likely to face additional charges including a business robbery allegedly committed in Hebron,” said Mokgwabone. Meanwhile, provincial commissioner of police in North West, Lieutenant General Sello Kwena has expressed “disappointment about the members’ conduct”, which he said is “totally unacceptable” and not in line with the South African Police Service (SAPS) code of conduct. Kwena said the accused police officers disregarded the role they have to play in the SAPS’ execution of safer festive season operations.

The Tafelkop Mall in Limpopo was robbed by people dressed as police officers. File Picture: Armand Hough /Independent Media In October, in an unrelated but similar incident, police in Limpopo issued a warning to shop owners to exercise vigilance, after the Tafelkop Mall was robbed by a group of armed people purporting to be police officers, dressed as members of the SAPS. Police said a group of suspects disguised as police officers, arrived at the mall driving in a white VW Polo Classic and flashed blue lights. “The armed suspects were allegedly dressed in full police uniform and instructed the security officers on duty to allow them access to the premises to conduct crime prevention duties and also monitor cameras at the control room,” said Limpopo police spokesperson, Brigadier Hlulani Mashaba at the time.