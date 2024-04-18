R65,800 offered as bribe in Ballito investigation forfeited to the State

Bribery money offered to a police officer following a raid in KwaZulu-Natal last year, has been forfeited to the State. A suspect arrested in a police operation offered the officer money to evade arrest. Spokesperson for the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks), Colonel Simphiwe Mhlongo, said the monies were offered, following a sting operation at a guest house situated in Ballito on the KZN north coast, in March last year.

According to Mhlongo, officers received information about fraudulent activities at the property. "They proceeded to the said estate and a search was conducted. Computers and other gadgets were seized. During the operation the accused offered R65,800 to the police. Police charged the accused for offering a gratification to the police," Mhlongo said. Hawks provincial head, Major General, Dr Lesetja Senona congratulated the Asset Forfeiture team for the good work of forfeiting the bribery money to the State.

The Hawks's Asset Forfeiture Unit, together with the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) then secured a forfeiture order and the monies were deposited into the Criminal Assets Recovery Account (Cara) this week. Last year, President Cyril Ramaphosa granted that R2 billion from Cara be shared between the Border Management Authority, the South African Police Services, Department of Home Affairs and the SA National Defence Force. According to the NPA, monies deposited in the Cara account are used for law enforcement purposes.