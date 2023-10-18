Rapid response: Police recover truck carrying R2 million furniture, just 40 minutes after it was hijacked

A swift response by police at Tonga, in Mpumalanga, has resulted in the recovery of a hijacked truck in less than 40 minutes after it was hijacked at KaMhlushwa. The incident happened near Tonga on Tuesday.

“The truck was travelling from Mbombela to KaMhlushwa when it was reportedly hijacked at around 10am,” said Mpumalanga police spokesperson, Colonel Donald Mdhluli. “The truck driver and his crew alleged that a silver Toyota Etios overtook them, then it stopped right in front of the truck, obstructing them from driving further.” Suddenly two armed men alighted from the Toyota Etios and immediately attacked the driver of the truck.

Police in Mpumalanga have recovered a truck delivering furniture worth R2 million after it was hijacked. Picture: SAPS “They allegedly pointed him with a firearm and instructed him to get off the truck. The two victims alighted, leaving behind their cell phones inside the truck,” said Mdhluli. The assailants then fled the scene with the truck loaded with furniture. “The victims managed to get assistance from a Good Samaritan who borrowed them a mobile phone to contact the police. A hijacking case was opened at KaMhlushwa SAPS (SA Police Service) and police immediately cascaded the message to nearby stations,” said Mdhluli.

Members of the police based at Tonga responded swiftly and blocked all possible escape routes. “It was during this time when Tonga SAPS members spotted the truck driving at a high speed in Tonga. The truck was followed and when suspects realised that they were being pursued, they stopped the truck, alighted then took off on foot before disappearing into nearby bushes. “The truck was recovered and both the truck as well as the luggage estimated at about R2 million were recovered. Further investigation has since revealed that the truck was destined for KaMhlushwa and Malelane,” said Mdhluli.

The police in Mpumalanga are appealing for information which could help arrest the assailants. Police urge anyone with information that may lead to the arrest of the suspects to contact Crime Stop at 086-001-0111 or their nearest police station or alternatively can send information via My SAPS App. “All received information will be treated as confidential. The SAPS in Mpumalanga has appreciated the effort made by members in the recovery of the truck.”

Last month, IOL reported that a quick response by members of the SAPS Middleburg Flying Squad and their counterparts in Benoni led to the recovery of a hijacked Ford Ranger vehicle, two stolen firearms with ammunition, and a stolen mobile phone. During the recovery of the Ford Ranger, police arrested three alleged robbers - approximately 21 minutes after a vehicle was hijacked from its owner in Delmas, Mpumalanga. The three alleged hijackers, two South Africans and a Mozambican, appeared before the Delmas Magistrate's Court.