REVEALED: Cousin, 13, responsible for impregnating Zim girl, 9, who has now given birth

Pretoria - DNA tests conducted by the National University of Science and Technology (NUST) in Zimbabwe have revealed a 13-year-old cousin is responsible for impregnating the nine-year-old girl who has made international headlines. Media reports indicate the girl, from Tsholotsho District in Zimbabwe’s Matabeleland North province, has since given birth to a baby girl at the United Bulawayo Hospital through Caesarean section.

The DNA results have exonerated the father of the girl, who had been accused of impregnating his child in widespread media reports. Spokesperson for the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said both the neighbouring country’s youngest mother and the 13-year-old “father of the child” will now be receiving counselling. “The Zimbabwe Republic Police confirms that the Deoxyribonucleic Acid (DNA) results obtained from the National University of Science and Technology on 25 November in connection with the paternity of the nine-year-old girl’s child have established that the victim’s cousin is the father of the child,” said Nyathi.

“The nine-year-old complainant and the suspect will now receive the appropriate counselling from the police’s Victim Friendly Unit (VFU). “The police is now working with other relevant arms of the government to ensure that the due processes of the law are followed.” Days ago, Zimbabwe’s First Lady Auxillia Mnangagwa, visited the heavily pregnant girl at a place of safety in Bulawayo.

The Herald newspaper reported Mnangagwa brought “goodies” for the young girl, including groceries, toiletries, toys, blankets and clothes. In recent months, Zimbabwe has recorded shocking cases of child abuse and rape. The Zimbabwe Mail reported that as the nation was struggling to come to terms with the gross sexual abuse of the nine-year-old, it emerged that the ZRP had arrested two 17-year-old boys for impregnating another nine-year-old girl in Bindura, Mashonaland Central province.

