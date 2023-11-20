Robber shot dead after attempting to stab an armed man

Police in Polokwane are investigating cases of murder and robbery with aggravating circumstances, following an incident in which the alleged robber was shot dead. Brigadier Hlulani Mashaba, provincial spokesperson for the police in Limpopo said the slain man is “an unknown foreign national”.

The incident took place on Sunday night, at Dalmada, outside Polokwane. “Preliminary reports indicate that two male victims were returning from the local spaza shop when two suspects threatened them with a firearm and knife, and demanded cash and cellphones,” said Mashaba. One of the robbery victims managed to escape and ran to alert their landlord.

“The 40-year-old man (the landlord) who is a security officer rushed to the scene while carrying his service pistol. Upon arrival, one of the suspects fled the scene on foot and his accomplice was cornered. He then produced a knife and attempted to stab the landlord,” said Mashaba. It is reported that a scuffle ensued between the two, after which the suspect was fatally shot. Police said an unidentified man, who is a foreign national, was shot dead after he allegedly robbed two men in Limpopo. File Picture: Chris Collingridge Police responded to the incident and recovered the robbed cellphone, a toy gun and knife in possession of the deceased suspect.

“Police have since launched a manhunt for the other suspect,” said Mashaba. Anyone with information should contact the nearest police station, Crime Stop on 086-001-0111, or use My SAPS App. In September, IOL reported that an alleged robber was shot dead during an exchange of gunfire with Limpopo police after they arrived at a shop during a robbery.

The SA Police Service (SAPS) said different police units were on a crime combating operation in the Ritavi policing area when they were alerted to a robbery in progress. “While the police were busy patrolling at Nkowankowa Section B, a community member alerted them to a business robbery in progress at a nearby tuck shop and they immediately rushed to the scene,” Colonel Malesela Ledwaba said at the time. “Upon the arrival of the police, three male suspects came out of the tuck shop. Seemingly, after seeing the police, one suspect allegedly started to shoot at them and they retaliated. The suspect was fatally shot on the scene.”