Roommate killed in Limpopo after fight over shared maize meal

Limpopo police in Musina, arrested a 32-year-old man accused of murder, after he allegedly stabbed and killed a 30-year-old man. The 30-year-old man was murdered at around midnight on Saturday, according to Limpopo police spokesperson, Colonel Malesela Ledwaba.

“According to the information received, police were summoned to the scene at Lotto Khokho farm, after the victim, aged 30, was stabbed with a sharp instrument. They reached the scene and found the victim with a stab wound at his upper body,” he said. Emergency medical services were called to the scene, and the victim was declared dead. A Limpopo man was brutally killed, allegedly by his roommate after he gave someone their shared maize meal. File Picture Police said the slain man’s identity was withheld for the purpose of the ongoing investigations.

“Preliminary investigations revealed that the deceased and the suspect were sharing a rented room, and they engaged in a fight after the suspect gave someone their maize meal without the victim's consent,” said Ledwaba. “Police opened a case of murder and the suspect, who is a foreign national, was arrested after he handed himself to the police.” Ledwaba said the alleged killer was appearing before Musina Magistrate's Court.

Further police investigations still ongoing. In December, IOL reported that a 35-year-old woman was sentenced to 15 years imprisonment by the Mokopane Regional Court, in Limpopo, for the brutal murder of her twin sister at Ga-Mogotlane village. Tshepho Mogoshadi Mphahlele was found guilty of brutally killing her twin sister in an incident which happened in January last year.