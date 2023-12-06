Woman sentenced to 15 years in jail for brutal murder of her twin sister, chopping her body with an axe

A 35-year-old woman was sentenced to 15 years imprisonment by the Mokopane Regional Court for the murder of her twin sister at Ga Mogotlane village in Limpopo. Tshepho Mogoshadi Mphahlele was found guilty of brutally killing her twin sister in the incident which happened on January 18, according to Limpopo police spokesperson, Brigadier Hlulani Mashaba.

“During the trial, the court heard how the accused attacked her twin sister after they got into a heated argument and she stabbed her with a knife several times until she died at their residence,” Mashaba said. After the murder, Mphahlele chopped her sister’s body up with an axe, before fleeing the scene. Tshepho Mogoshadi Mphahlele was found guilty of brutally killing her twin sister, and chopping her body with an axe at Ga-Mogotlane village in Limpopo. Picture: SAPS She later handed herself over to the Moletlane police station on January 20, and she was then arrested.

“The case was assigned to Sergeant Rodney Mothiba, and he diligently worked on the case to ensure that the accused was denied bail until she was found guilty,” said Mashaba. Sergeant Rodney Mothiba led the probe into investigation after Tshepho Mogoshadi Mphahlele brutally killed her twin sister, and chopped her body using an axe at Ga-Mogotlane village in Limpopo. Picture: SAPS “The accused was sentenced to 15 years of imprisonment for the murder of her twin sister.” Meanwhile, provincial commissioner of police in Limpopo, Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe has welcomed Mphahlele’s sentencing.

Hadebe added that no person has the right to take away someone’s life, even after being provoked. Provincial commissioner of police in Limpopo, Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe. Picture: Supplied/SAPS Last week, IOL reported that a 19-year-old girl appeared before the Giyani Magistrate's Court after she was arrested by police at Sekgosese for the brutal murder of her 60-year-old father. The teenager was arrested at Rooerfontein village outside Giyani, in the Mopani District.

“It is reported that the police received a report of a family fighting on Wednesday, November 29 at about 9.30pm from a person who reported from Roerfontein village,” Mashaba said at the time. “Upon arrival of the police at the crime scene, they discovered a lifeless body of a male person having stab wounds on his back, and on the right hand. He was identified by his wife as Edward Frank Ralekgokgo, aged 60.” Police have since gathered that the 60-year-old father was involved in a heated argument with his wife, before he allegedly assaulted her.

“It is alleged that the deceased had a heated argument with his wife and the daughter realised that her mother was assaulted. She decided to shout, calling upon the community to come forward to assist in stopping the fight amongst the couple,” said Mashaba. “Subsequently, the deceased (the father) suddenly attacked the suspect (the daughter) with a knife. The suspect managed to get the knife from the deceased and stabbed him.” Moments later, the father was declared dead on the crime scene by paramedics.