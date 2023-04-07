Rustenburg police bust three suspects with 16 stolen sheep worth R48 000

Cape Town - Rustenburg Public Order Police (POP) arrested three male suspects for possession of 16 suspected stolen sheep worth R48 000.
This comes as a result of police’s heightened visibility and interception of stolen property in line with one of the focus areas of the Safer Easter Holidays (Paseka) crime combating operations by members of Rustenburg Public Order Police (POP), which culminated in the arrest of three males for possession of 16 suspected stolen sheep on Thursday morning.
Police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Amanda Funani says that the vigilant SAPS members were conducting patrols along the R510 (Northam and Rustenburg) road in the policing area of Phokeng on Thursday morning when they spotted a suspicious Toyota Quantum minibus with tinted windows.
“The vehicle was stopped for a search that resulted in the discovery of 16 sheep worth R48 000,”
“Consequently, three male occupants, aged 20, 36 and 59, were arrested after failing to give a proper account of the sheep, which were later positively linked with a case of stock theft in Northam, Limpopo Province.”
“Investigations into the matter, including the tracing of the fourth suspect who managed to evade the arrest, are underway,” Funani said.
Funani further added that the suspects are expected to appear in the Bafokeng Magistrate's Court in Tlhabane on Tuesday next week.
Meanwhile, the provincial police commissioner, Lieutenant General Sello Kwena, commended the members for their vigilance which resulted in the arrest and recovery of suspected stolen sheep.
IOL