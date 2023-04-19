SA actor who allegedly killed his lover expected in court today

Durban - A South African actor who allegedly killed his lover in a shooting is expected to make his first court appearance on Wednesday. The 51-year-old is alleged to have shot and killed a 29-year-old man. Initially, the media were told that the victim was a woman.

Colonel Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi said it was reported that the suspect took an overdose of medication. He was taken to hospital under police guard. Nevhuhulwi said the accused was expected to appear in the Kempton Magistrate’s Court on charges of murder and possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition. Police were unable to provide a motive for the shooting.

IOL reported that the suspect had acted in local soapie “7de Laan”. The soapie and SABC 2 released a statement shortly after the shooting, stating that the suspect was not part of the current crew. “As it stands, we have no knowledge of the identity of the individual involved and would like to express our heartfelt condolences to the victim's family and friends.