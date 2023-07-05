SANDF union reveals how N1 highway assault victims were pushed off the road by VIP ‘blue light bullies’

The SA National Defence Union has shed some light on the circumstances that led to the three men seen being brutally assaulted by a group of six VIP protection officers this week, saying they were pushed off the road and firearms were pointed at them while driving on the N1 highway in Joburg. The union's secretary, Pikkie Greeff said the three victims - who are all attached to the SANDF - were boxed in and aggressively pushed to the side of the road by the VIP officers who were driving in two police-owned BMW X5s.

The VIP officers have since been revealed to be attached to Deputy President Paul Mashatile, although he was not present in any of the cars when the incident took place earlier this week. Greeff said one of the victims was a member of the union, while two others were still military trainees. Greeff said the soldiers were travelling from Johannesburg to Pretoria when the incident, which has caused national fury against the blue lights brigade, occurred.

He said at least one of the VIP police officers pointed a firearm at the victims while they were being pushed off the road in their blue VW Polo with NKR (Ladysmith) licence plates. He explained that the victims were boxed in by more SUVs and forced to stop on the left lane of the N1 freeway before being brutally assaulted and kicked. Video of the incident showed the VIP officers attempting to smash the windscreen of the victims' car, upon failing to smash the windscreen, they broke the rear window and assaulted them as they lay on the ground.

Greeff said the police watchdog, the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) had interviewed the soldiers on Tuesday, and advised them not to speak to SAPS officers, while the Ipid investigation continues. Ipid is leading the criminal investigation against the officers. Police spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe told television news channel eNCA that Ipid had opened a case of assault with the intention to cause grievous bodily harm, pointing of a firearm and malicious damage to property at the Sandton police station.