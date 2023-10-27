Sangoma killed in fierce gun battle with KZN police

A sangoma has been killed and three others arrested following a shootout in Amaoti in KwaZulu-Natal. It is alleged that police had been following up on an earlier incident when they proceeded to the area and were met with gunfire.

Provincial police spokesperson, Brigadier Jay Naicker said police had been investigating a shooting that occurred at the Tambo Plaza, where five men were gunned down at a RDP house on Wednesday. At the time, IOL reported that the men had been killed execution-style. The report stated that all the deceased were in their 20s and police believed the motive was possibly drug-related. A sixth person was wounded in the shooting and was taken to hospital for further medical care. Naicker said police had been following up on this shooting when investigations led them to a clinic in KwaMashu, where they found three suspects.

"The men were arrested. They were found in possession of eight rounds of ammunition," Naicker said. Police then continued their investigations, which led them to a house in Amaoti, where a gun battle ensued. "Following a shootout, a 60-year-old man, believed to be a traditional healer used by the suspects, was fatally wounded. He was found in possession of a revolver with three rounds of ammunition. The arrested suspects, who are aged between 19 and 28, are expected to appear before the Ntuzuma Magistrate's Court on Monday," Naicker said.