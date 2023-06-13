Durban - A 33-year-old alleged false prophet who was arrested and charged for defrauding a SAPS colonel from millions, is expected to appear in the Polokwane Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday, Limpopo police said. SAPS spokesperson, Lieutenant Colonel Matimba Maluleke said during September 2022, the woman victim, who was a colonel in the SAPS based in Limpopo had been dating a foreign national.

“The victim’s boyfriend allegedly introduced her to the suspect as his uncle who also masqueraded as a prophet. “The boyfriend and uncle allegedly persuaded the victim to resign so that they can start a flourishing business,” Maluleke said. Maluleke said the victim resigned from her post from the SAPS in November last year.

She thereafter received her pension payout of R3.7 million in February this year. Maluleke said after receiving the money she allegedly handed it over to the suspect “so that he can pray for a successful booming business”. “Shortly after handing over the money, the victim was allegedly sent on a holiday for a few days by her boyfriend and when she returned to the boyfriend’s apartment to check the progress, she unfortunately found that he had already vacated,” Maluleke said.

Maluleke said the woman then tried to reach her boyfriend on the telephone but was unsuccessful. “That’s when she realised that she was scammed and reported the matter to the police,” said Maluleke. He said the Polokwane-based Hawks’ Serious Commercial Investigation members took over the investigation.