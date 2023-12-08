SAPS launch Mini Community Service Centre in Richards Bay

The South African Police Service (SAPS) in KwaZulu-Natal on Friday launched a mini community service centre at Inkwazi Mall in the Richards Bay central business district and will be there until January. This was done to increase police visibility at malls during the festive period, as the influx of tourists and residents on holiday brings an added security threat.

The service centre can also be used to attain other services provided by the SAPS, including the certification of documents and affidavits. King Cetshwayo district commissioner, Major General PS Ngubane officiated the launch of the centre. “We want to ensure our City, our people and visitors who come to the mall are safe.

“These are the members (staff at scene) who are going to be patrolling the malls. “Our festive season operation will continue until January. You will see heightened visibility in your neighbourhoods. “We also work with other security companies which we have partnered with, including RTI, and the CPF. There are many stakeholders involved,” Ngubane said outside Inkwazi Mall.

IOL reached out to the SAPS national office to find out if the system will be implemented at malls across South Africa and is awaiting their feedback. The information will be updated once a comment is received. In eThekwini, Mayor Mxolisi Kaunda said the City was pleased with the work done to ensure that all CCTV cameras in the central business district were operational ahead of the festive season. This was during an oversight visit to the control room where the CCTV monitors and systems are housed.

“The upgrade of technology of the surveillance cameras will also improve traffic flow management, emergency response times, and the overall deployment of critical municipal resources,” the Municipality said. The upgrades of the City’s CCTV camera was a project that started in September and formed part of the Municipality’s efforts to tighten up security during the festive season. Over half a million people visit Durban during the festive period.

Earlier this week, KZN police received over 200 new vehicles, including motorbikes, to add to their fleet. KwaZulu-Natal provincial police commissioner, Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi said the police have developed operational plans for the festive season with a focus on dealing with organised crime, gender-based violence and other priority crimes, The Mercury reported. “The vehicles are there to help us in discharging our duties. They help us to create a safer environment. The vehicles are here to service the people, nothing else, no private errands,” Mkhwanazi said.