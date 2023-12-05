200 new vehicles for KZN police

KwaZulu-Natal provincial police commissioner Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi on Monday handed over 200 new vehicles including motorbikes to police units in the province. The vehicles were handed over in New Germany, West of Durban.

Mkhwanazi said the police have developed operational plans for the festive season with a focus on dealing with organised crime, gender-based violence and other priority crimes. He added that police would be monitoring taverns and other establishments where liquor is sold as it was known that alcohol abuse often leads to violence. “The compliance with the Liquor Act in this province is something that we will be enforcing. On Sunday night we dealt with a high-profile liquor trader who felt he could open his outlet for 24 hours disregarding the law. We want to deliver a message that nobody is above the law regardless of your status in society or your position, the law is law and it’s our duty to enforce it.”

Mkhwanazi added that the vehicles would be used for police visibility among other issues. “The vehicles are there to help us in discharging our duties. They help us to create a safer environment. The vehicles are here to service the people, nothing else, no private errands.” Some of the vehicles which are not marked will be deployed for investigating crimes.

“KZN is one of the leading provinces when it comes to gender-based violence and we don’t want women that have been affected to feel that they are neglected. So when the detectives are taking victims to the doctors and for interviews, we want them to be safe and comfortable in these unmarked vehicles. Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences and general detectives are going to be assigned these vehicles.” Speaking on organised crime, Mkhwanazi said crime-intelligence officials will be deployed to work at different stations and with communities. “It’s through this information (from communities) that we can find those responsible for organised crime.

Recently, we were successful in arresting suspects that killed a policeman. “The community informed us about the whereabouts of the suspects. Some community members are fed up with crime and so they are working with us so that these suspects can be arrested.”