SAPS station commander arrested for killing a man he accused of stealing his laptop

Durban - A SAPS station commander has been charged with killing a man who allegedly stole from him. The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID) said they arrested the 42-year-old captain in the Eastern Cape.

IPID national spokesperson Robbie Raburabu said the SAPS captain was charged with the murder of a 33-year-old man. The incident took place in the the Lingelitsha township in Berlin on April 29. “He allegedly killed the male he accused to have broken into his house and stolen a laptop and a cellphone.

“The captain, allegedly assisted by several local Community Police Forum members, rounded up some alleged suspects and the captain allegedly assaulted them. “After the deceased succumbed to the injuries, his body was dumped on a public road,” he said. Raburabu said IPID was notified of the incident and investigations led to the policeman’s arrest that same day and detained at the Berlin police station.

“He will appear in the Berlin Magistrate’s Court,” concluded Raburabu, adding that police investigations were ongoing. This month, in another incident, a traffic cop was arrested for allegedly killing another cop that was with his wife in a chalet. Hawks’ spokesperson in Mpumalanga, captain Dineo Sekgotodi said the incident happened at Kwanyoni lodge in Nelspruit.