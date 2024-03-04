Search continues for fourth victim burnt in Verulam factory fire

KwaZulu-Natal police say the search continues for the remains of a fourth person, killed in a fire in Verulam at the weekend. Provincial police spokesperson, Lieutenant Colonel Nqobile Gwala, said three charred remains have been recovered by the Search and Rescue teams.

"Victims' next of kin were informed and the DNA will be conducted. Police are still searching for the remaining victim,“ said Gwala. She said the Verulam police were investigating an inquest docket. At the weekend, police said a fire broke out at the building just after midnight.

At the time, Gwala said the entire building was destroyed by fire and the four staffers were inside. Reaction Unit SA's Prem Balram said the men's family and friends reported that they failed to return home from work and formed a search party to look for the men. "They peered through a window of the gutted building and noticed what appeared to be skeletal remains," he said.

At least four people were killed when a fire broke out at a furniture manufacturing business in Verulam, north of Durban, at the weekend. Picture: RUSA Balram said the men were part of a group of Malawian nationals working night shift at the business, which manufactures furniture. Balram alleged that the entrances and exits had been locked and they were prevented from escaping the fire.