Search continues for missing girl from Saldanha

The disappearance of a six-year-old girl has sparked outcry across the Western Cape and the search for the child has continued, police confirmed on Wednesday. Joshlin Smith from Saldanha along the West Coast was last seen on Monday, February 19, at about 5pm.

She is a Grade 1 learner at Diazville Primary School. The Western Cape police spokesperson, Lieutenant Colonel Malcolm Pojie said a missing person’s report was opened at the local police station on Tuesday, February 20. Facebook also posted an Amber alert for the missing girl. Photo: Facebook “Preliminary information reveals that Joshlin was left at home on Monday, February 19, with the mother’s boyfriend to look after her as she was not feeling well. Later in the afternoon, when the mother returned from work, her daughter was not home,” Pojie said.

“She asked about the whereabouts of the child but could not find her. She later got hold of her boyfriend who was supposed to look after the child, but he was unable to account for her whereabouts.” At the time of her disappearance, Joshlin was last seen wearing a light blue t-shirt and a light blue denim shorts. She also has a birthmark located on her right arm. “Following the report by her mother, a full-scale search was initiated comprising the investigating officer attached to the Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences (FCS) Unit, visible policing members, Disaster Management personnel and a magnitude of community members,” Pojie said.