Search for missing Joshlin Smith continues, police ask ‘influencers’ to refrain from posting unfounded messages

It’s been five weeks since six-year-old Joshlin Smith was reported missing and Western Cape police on Friday, said the search for was ongoing. Provincial police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Malcolm Pojie said in addition to the search for Smith, the investigation was ongoing.

“We appeal to community members and ‘influencers’ to refrain from posting unfounded and malicious intended massages with regards to the investigation on social media platforms,” Pojie said. He said while the search to find Joshlin was ongoing, the number of those actively involved has dropped significantly. Pojie said the search was being led by the investigating team, based on information gathered and clues being followed up. The Saldanha Bay grade 1 pupil was last seen on February 19.

Her mother, who has now been arrested and charged in connection with her disappearance, said she has last seen her before leaving to work. She claimed to have left the child in the care of her boyfriend, who is a co-accused in the matter. Since then police have arrested four people.

They are Joshlin's mother Racquel "Kelly" Smith, her boyfriend Jacquen Appollis, Steveno van Rhyn and Lorentia Lombaard. Lombaard was the latest person arrested in connection with Joshlin's disappearance. Police Minister Bheki Cele also visited the area earlier this month, to ensure residents that they were doing everything in their power to find the girl.