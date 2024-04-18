‘Seeing him in court opens the wounds’: Families face man who allegedly doused two Joburg women with petrol and set them alight

The man accused of dousing two women with petrol, and setting them alight in Florida, Joburg, has appeared before the Roodepoort Magistrate’s Court facing two counts of murder and arson. Mark Brian Harvey, 43, has visible injuries on his left arm after he sustained serious injuries during the arson attack on February 11. He was hospitalised after the two women suffered fatal injuries when he allegedly set their apartment on fire.

In February, IOL reported that Marishka Davids, 30, had succumbed to the injuries she sustained during the horrific attack. Zakkiyah Raymond, 38, had died a week after the arson attack. On Wednesday, families of the two women were expecting Harvey to enter his guilty plea on record, but that did not happen. Mark Brian Harvey, 43, faces two counts of murder, after his second victim Marishka Davids, succumbed to her severe burn injuries. Picture: X News channel eNCA reported on Thursday that the docket is now in the hands of the Director of Public Prosecutions and the matter was postponed. The matter might reportedly be moved to the high court for trial.

“Seeing him (in court) raised emotions that we thought we had under control. It is going to be a continued battle and we are just going to try and remain strong for each as families. It does become a little bit daunting, and tedious, but it seems like there is no end in sight,” said Tasneem Raymond, a family representative of the murdered women spoke to eNCA. “We are going to be strong for the girls. For Zakkiyah and for Marishka and for their kids. The good thing is that, because it (the case docket) has been moved to the director of public prosecutions, it means that it is going to raise the awareness of the high court, which means we will get the highest justice and sentence that is owed to this.” Marishka Davids and Zakkiyah Raymond succumbed to injuries in February after Mark Harvey allegedly doused them with petrol and set them on fire in an apartment in Florida, Joburg. Pictures: Yusuf Abramjee / X According to media reports, Davids and Harvey had had a heated argument, before Harvey was allegedly seen carrying a bottle of petrol at the two women’s apartment in Florida, Roodepoort.

During the attack, Harvey sustained injuries on his hand before he was admitted to Leratong Hospital in Krugersdorp. Earlier this year, IOL reported that Police Minister Bheki Cele has expressed concern about the spike in the murder rate in the country, with 7,710 people murdered between October and December last year. Police Minister Bheki Cele. File Picture: Doctor Ngcobo / Independent Newspapers Cele said this was an increase of 2.1% compared to the same period last year.