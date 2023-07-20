Zandile Khumalo, the first witness on the new murder trial of slain Bafana Bafana goalkeeper Senzo Meyiwa, told the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria that her sister, Kelly Khumalo and the soccer star were happy and in love. Zandile was on the stand Thursday and giving testimony on the events which transpired on the day Meyiwa was gunned down.

She was under cross-examination by Sipho Ramosepele who is representing two of the five men accused of brutally killing Meyiwa during a botched robbery. Her cross-examination comes a day after she complained of chest pains which led the court to go an early adjournment. While back on the stand, she explained that her sister had a loving relationship with Meyiwa, who is also the father to her child, Thingo, who is now nine-years-old.

“They were happy and in love,” she said. On Tuesday, Zandile told the court that Meyiwa co-owned a BMW X6 vehicle with Kelly. Meyiwa was married to Mandisa Mkhize at the time of his death, and the couple had a daughter Namhla (Nana) Meyiwa.

Meyiwa’s father, Sameul Meyiwa, publicly disapproved of his son dating Kelly, before and after his son’s death. Meyiwa was killed on October 26, 2014, in Vosloorus while visiting the Khumalo homestead. In the house that day were Meyiwa, Kelly Khumalo and her younger sister, Zandile, their mother Ntombi Khumalo, Longwe Twala, Meyiwa’s friends Mthokozisi Thwala and Tumelo Madlala, Kelly’s then four-year-old son, Christian, and Thingo, her daughter with Meyiwa.

The five men accused of killing Meyiwa have pleaded not guilty. The five men - Bongani Sandiso Ntanzi, Muzikawukhulelwa Sibiya, Mthobisi Mncube, Mthokoziseni Maphisa and Sifokuhle Ntuli - are facing charges of murder, attempted murder, robbery with aggravating circumstances, possession of an unlicensed firearm as well as possession of ammunition. On Wednesday, Zandile singled out accused number two, Bongani Ntanzi, as one of the intruders.

Senior prosecutor, advocate George Baloyi had asked Zandile to tell the court what she meant when she said that she can identify the people who murdered Meyiwa. “In my statement, I said those people I can point them out. There were two people. “Ever since that day (of the murder) I have only seen them here in court. As I am sitting here, I can see that man. That man who is accused number two (Bongani Ntanzi). He was the man wearing the hoodie at the crime scene. He was following the other man with dreadlocks,” she said.