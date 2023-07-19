5 highlights from the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial on Wednesday

The ongoing murder trial of slain Orlando Pirates goalkeeper and Bafana Bafana captain, Senzo Meyiwa, resumed this week with some twist and turns that got many talking. Here are some of the highlights of what you may have missed on Wednesday.

– Kelly Khumalo’s lawyer pulls out On Thursday, Magdalene Moonsamy, the attorney representing singer and socialite Kelly Khumalo, withdrew from the high-profile murder trial Meyiwa. Moonsamy had a watching brief on the murder trial. Lumka Mahanjana, the Gauteng regional spokesperson for the National Prosecuting Authority, confirmed to IOL that Moonsamy had filed notice to withdraw from the case.

Its still unclear why Moonsamy withdrew from the case. – Zandile Khumalo tears, the five accused burst out in laughter The State’s first witness, Zandile Khumalo, who was on the witness stand when she wept uncontrollably while narrating the events which surrounded Meyiwa’s death.

As she was unable to control herself, the Judge Ratah Mokgoatlheng allowed a five minute break. As Zandile was walking out of the courtroom, the five men accused of murdering Meyiwa - Muzikawukhulelwa Sthemba Sibiya, 34, Bongani Sandiso Ntanzi, 30, Mthobisi Prince Ncube, 36, Mthokoziseni Ziphozonke Maphisa, 35, and Sifisokuhle Ntuli, 32, laughed loudly. – Zandile identifies Bongani Ntanzi as one of two intruders Zandile singled out one of the five accused, saying she recognised him as one of the intruders.

Senior prosecutor, advocate George Baloyi asked Zandile to tell the court what she meant when she said that she can identify the people who murdered Meyiwa. “In my statement, I said those people I can point them out. There were two people. “Ever since that day (of the murder) I have only seen them here in court. As I am sitting here, I can see that man. That man who is accused number two (Bongani Ntanzi). He was the man wearing the hoodie at the crime scene. He was following the other man with dreadlocks,” she said.

– Zandile’s chest pains and accommodation issues After lunch, Zandile complained of chest pains following her examination with advocate George Baloyi. She was set to begin her cross-examination when she complained of chest pains. Baloyi also raised an issue pertaining to her accommodation saying they led her not be psychologically ready to proceed.

“After consulting with the defence, we have agreed with the defence that the matter should be postponed, subject to the approval of the court,’’ said Baloyi addressing the judge. She was expected to be cross examined by the defence when she fall sick. – Judge Mokgoatlheng reads the riot act

After Baloyi asked for an early adjournment, retired judge Ratha Mokgoatlheng, who is presiding officer after Judge Tshifiwa Maumela fell ill, made it clear that he won’t tolerate unnecessary delays. “See, I’m old school, I can’t tolerate this type of behaviour,” he said pointing at Zandile. “This person comes to court, gives evidence and when she must be cross-examined, a problem arises which has got nothing to do with the running of the court.... And then I’m told we must adjourn because the witness is not feeling well,” he said looking at Zandile.

Before agreeing to an adjournment, Mokgoatlheng asked whether the issues with accommodation had been resolved. Baloyi assured the no nonsense judge that it will be sorted. Mokgoatlheng also recalled how in a case over 15 years ago, he had blocked a witness who was nervous to be cross-examined citing they were ill, saying he made them get examined by a private doctor at their doctor.