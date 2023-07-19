‘I remember that man from Senzo Meyiwa’s murder scene’, says Zandile Khumalo as she identifies Bongani Ntanzi

Zandile Khumalo, the State’s first witness in the murder trial of Bafana Bafana goalkeeper Senzo Meyiwa who was gunned down in Vosloorus in October 2014, has singled out one of the five accused, saying she recognised him as one of the intruders. Zandile Khumalo, who was one of the people present when Meyiwa was gunned down at her mother’s Vosloorus house, told Judge Ratha Mokgoatlheng in the Gauteng North High Court that accused number two, Bongani Ntanzi, was one of the intruders who were in the house.

Zandile Khumalo was being led by senior prosecutor, advocate George Baloyi in giving her testimony before the retired judge Mokgoatlheng, who took over the case when Judge Tshifiwa Maumela reportedly fell ill. Zandile is the younger sister of singer Kelly Khumalo, who was in a romantic relationship with Meyiwa at the time of his death in 2014. The couple had a daughter, Thingo. Baloyi asked Zandile to tell the court what she meant in her statement when she said that she can identify the people who murdered Meyiwa.

“After the suspects, the accused in this matter were arrested, were you afforded an opportunity to identify them?” Baloyi asked Zandile. She told the court that she was not afforded the opportunity to identify the suspects in an ID parade. Baloyi went on: “Do you remember that you stated in your statements that you would be in a position to identify them?”

Zandile agreed, adding that she is still in a position to point out the people who murdered Meyiwa. “In my statement, I said those people I can point them out. There were two people. “Ever since that day (of the murder) I have only seen them here in court. As I am sitting here, I can see that man. That man who is accused number two (Bongani Ntanzi). He was the man wearing the hoodie at the crime scene. He was following the other man with dreadlocks,” said Zandile.

Baloyi asked Zandile to explain if there are special features on Ntanzi which make her remember the suspect. Zandile explained: “On that day, when I took the crutch, me and Tumelo (Madlala) as we tried to assault the intruder, he was the intruder and I looked at him very well”. “I remember his whole face. I remember his body and his height when he is standing.”

Zandile said she did not know Ntanzi before the October 2014 brutal murder of Meyiwa. Earlier on Wednesday, the court was briefly adjourned as Zandile Khumalo wept uncontrollably in the dock. The court case resumed on Wednesday morning with Zandile narrating how a bleeding Meyiwa was carrying in his BMW X6 and rushed to Botshelong Hospital after he was shot at the Khumalo house on October 26, 2014.

She said as they drove to the health facility, she touched Meyiwa’s body and felt that his body was getting cold, and his eyes were wide open. At that juncture, Zandile started weeping uncountably. She kept wiping her face with a white tissue, and struggles to speak. The judge then announced a five minutes break.

As Zandile walked out of the court, the five men arrested for the brutal murder of Meyiwa laughed were laughing loudly and discussing amongst themselves. The five men - Ntanzi, Muzikawukhulelwa Sibiya, Mthobisi Mncube, Mthokoziseni Maphisa and Sifokuhle Ntuli - are facing charges of murder, attempted murder, robbery with aggravating circumstances, possession of an unlicensed firearm as well as possession of ammunition. The five accused on the murder of former soccer player Senzo Meyiwa at the Pretoria high court. From left, Muzikawukhulelwa Sthemb Sibiya, Bongani Sandiso Ntanzi, Mthobisi Prince Mncube, Mthokoziseni Ziphozonke Maphisa and Sifokuhle Sifiso Nkani Ntuli. Picture: Oupa Mokoena/African News Agency (ANA) Meyiwa was brutally murdered while visiting his girlfriend’s parental home where they had lunch and drinks while watching football.