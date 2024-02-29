Shop owner fatally shoots armed robber, while another intruder runs away

An unidentified man was shot dead while allegedly trying to rob a grocery store in Violetbank, Bushbuckridge on Wednesday afternoon, Mpumalanga police said. Spokesperson Captain Magonseni Nkosi said two men allegedly entered a foreign-owned grocery store where they bought cigarettes and sweets from the cashier.

At that moment, the store owner, who is also the cashier’s brother, allegedly emerged from the backroom of the shop, while the two would-be robbers were still inside the store. “When he appeared, one of the alleged robbers drew a firearm and pointed it at the store owner,” said Nkosi. “The store owner reportedly attempted to escape, but the armed suspect fired several shots towards the owner who, after realising he had been cornered, drew his licenced firearm and returned fire.”

Police said one of the assailants was shot on his upper body. An unidentified man was shot dead in Mpumalanga while attempting to rob a shop in Bushbuckridge. File Picture: The Star During the shooting, the unharmed robber fled the scene, leaving his injured accomplice. “Police and medical personnel were summoned and the suspect was declared dead on the scene. A 9mm pistol with filed off serial numbers was found next to the deceased,” said Nkosi.

Members of the SA Police Service (SAPS) at Bushbuckridge have opened cases of attempted murder, attempted robbery, possession of unlicenced firearm, and an inquest docket. Both firearms, from the shop owner and the slain alleged robber, were seized and will undergo ballistic testing. Meanwhile, provincial commissioner of police in Mpumalanga, Lieutenant General Semakaleng Daphney Manamela, has already assembled a team of investigators to trace the assailant who escaped.