SIU obtains warrant to search two residential properties linked to R4.3m PPE investigation in Gauteng and Northern Cape

Cape Town - The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) says it obtained a warrant to search two residential properties linked to R4.3m PPE investigation in Gauteng and Northern Cape. The SIU was granted a search and seizure warrant on Monday by the Boksburg and Galeshewe Magistrate’s Court to search two residential properties in Galeshewe, Northern Cape and Boksburg, Gauteng.

SIU spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago, said the properties were listed as places of business for Masedi Star PTY (Ltd). Kganyago said the search was in relation to an SIU investigation into personal protective equipment (PPE) procurement in the Northern Cape Department of Roads and Public Works, which showed Masedi Star was granted nine contracts worth approximately R 4.3m between March and July 2020. “Members of the SIU and Hawks today searched the two residential properties.

“The prima facie evidence obtained by the SIU suggest that there is allegedly a corrupt relationship between Maredi Star and a senior supply chain management official in the department, which resulted in the award of contracts and exchange of monies earned from contracts,” Kganyago added. “The SIU is in terms of Proclamation R23 of 2020 investigating Masedi Star contracts,“ Kganyago added. Kganyago also said SIU investigation pointed to possible collusion between Maredi Star and the public works official or having acted in concert and in furtherance of common purpose and conspiracy when allegedly committing offences in contravention of the provisions of the Prevention and Combating of Corrupt Activities Act.

“In terms of the search and seizure warrant, the SIU is authorised to search the premises of Masedi Star and seize books, documents and or communication equipment,” Kganyago said. He further said Masedi Star was contracted by various government departments in the Northern Cape for cleaning, disinfecting, sanitising and deep cleaning of provincial government buildings. Kganyago alluded that the SIU investigation came after President Cyril Ramaphosa signed Proclamation R.23 of 2020, which authorised the SIU to investigate all Covid-19-related contracts in all state institutions in respect of the procurement or contracting for goods, works and services, during, or in respect of the National State of Disaster, by or on behalf of state institutions.