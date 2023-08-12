Six gunned down in KZN mass shooting

Police in KwaZulu-Natal have launched a manhunt for four armed suspects after six people were shot dead and one other injured in Q Section in Umlazi on Friday. The provincial police spokesperson, Colonel Robert Netshiunda said the incident occurred just before midnight.

“Information at this stage suggests that four suspects stormed into a house just before midnight and shot two people who were inside the house, one person was shot inside a back room whilst the fourth person was shot next to the outside toilet. He was also found with burn wounds. “The same suspects reportedly proceeded to an informal settlement which is just few metres away from the first scene and shot three people inside a shack. Two were certified dead at the scene and the other was rushed to hospital with gunshot wounds. “Preliminary investigation has revealed that one of the suspects, who was leading the other three, demanded his identity document from the victims before shooting them,” Netshiunda said.

He said it is believed the one suspect is wanted by police for another murder where he is alleged to have accidentally dropped his identity document. Netshiunda said reports suggested that the suspect wanted by police believed one of the deceased persons was in possession of his identity document. “Three of the suspects have been identified and a 72-hour mobilization of maximum resources has been activated in search of the suspects,” Netshiunda said.