Tributes pour in for award-winning surgeon Dr Kar Hao Teoh shot dead in Cape Town during taxi strike

Friends and family of a British surgeon killed during the violence that was sparked by the taxi strike in Cape Town this week, are raising funds to help and support his family. Dr Kar Hao Teoh, his wife and son, arrived in Cape Town and according to reports, had taken a wrong turn and ended up driving into the Nyanga township. It is alleged that a group of people approached his vehicle, and shots rang out.

The award-winning orthopaedic surgeon died in front of his wife and son. Police said they are continuing with their investigation into the death of the British national. The independent.co.uk reported that in 2021, Teoh won an international prize for his pioneering research into the treatment of ankle fractures.

The British Orthopaedic Foot and Ankle Society hailed Teoh and sent their condolences to the family.

"He was remembered by colleagues past and present as a kind, gentle person, a dedicated and talented surgeon, and a rising star of the foot and ankle world who had already made a big impact in the British and European Foot and Ankle Societies. He has worked in Scotland, England, and Wales and has left fond memories with people in all corners of the country," the society said in a post on social media. In honour of Teoh’s memory and in recognition of the profound loss his family faces, a JustGiving page was set up to assist the family. The funds will go directly towards supporting his family. Picture: Armand Hough / African News Agency (ANA)