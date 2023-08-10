Police search for suspect after British tourist killed in Nyanga

Police are investigating the murder of a British tourist who was killed in Nyanga amid the violence associated with the ongoing taxi strike. The 40-year-old British doctor was believed to have been with two other family members in Cape Town last week when they took a wrong turn from Cape Town International Airport and got caught in the protest.

Police spokesperson Joseph Swartbooi said Nyanga police have opened a murder docket for further investigation. “The deceased was seated in the driver’s seat with a gunshot wound to the head. “Two passengers in shock and an infant were already transported to a local hospital for medical treatment.

“Circumstances surrounding the incident are under investigation, conducted by provincial detectives,” said Swartbooi. Tourism Minister, Patricia de Lille, has conveyed her condolences to the family and friends of the slain tourist. “It is with great shock and sadness that we have learnt about the British visitor who was unfortunately killed during a taxi protest in Nyanga, Cape Town, Western Cape.