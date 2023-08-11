British High Commission in SA supports family of doctor killed in strike

The British High Commission in South Africa says it is supporting the family of the doctor who was shot dead after taking a wrong turn from Cape Town International Airport into Nyanga township, during violent taxi strike protests this week. His vehicle was allegedly approached by a number of suspects, who shot him in Ntlangano Crescent.

The 40-year-old Briton has been identified as Kar Teoh, a consultant trauma and orthopaedic surgeon at Princess Alexandra Hospital in Harlow. Teoh was travelling with his wife and two-year-old son at the time of the incident. A British High Commission spokesperson said: “We are supporting the family of a British man who has died in South Africa and are in contact with the local authorities.”

Police spokesperson Malcolm Pojie said the incident was under investigation. “Nyanga police opened a murder docket for further investigation following a shooting incident that led to the death of a 40-year-old man on Thursday at about 6.30pm at Ntlangano Crescent in Nyanga. The deceased was seated in the driver’s seat with a gunshot wound to the head. Two passengers in shock and an infant were already transported to a local hospital for medical treatment.

“Circumstances surrounding the incident are under investigation, conducted by provincial detectives,” he said. Tourism Minister Patricia de Lille expressed her condolences to Teoh’s family and friends. “The safety of people and visitors to our country is our priority, and we are collaborating with authorities to ensure swift and calm resolution of all issues.. I have, in collaboration with various stakeholders, including the Ministry of Police, reviewed the county’s National Tourism Safety Strategy.

“This strategy includes a call to the tourism industry leaders to collaborate and contribute to bolstering tourism safety and acting fast against acts of criminality that affect the sector’s potential.” South African Medical Association (Sama) Employed Doctor's Forum national chairperson, Dr Akhtar Hussain said they condemn any loss of life. “Our deepest sympathy for the family of Dr Teoh who was on holiday from Britain. He was a great Orthopaedics surgeon and world renowned,” he said.