Slain ANC Youth League treasurer Sindiso Magaqa’s alleged killers back in court

The four men charged with the 2017 murder of African National Congress Youth League (ANCYL) treasurer Sindiso Magaqa are expected to appear in the Pietermaritzburg High Court on Monday. National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Natasha Ramkisson-Kara confirmed that the matter would return to court.

“The matter is currently in the trial stage with the State leading further evidence in its case,” she said. Magaqa was shot and killed in Umzimkhulu in July 2017. The accused are former police officer Sbonelo Myeza, 39; businessman Mbulelo Mpofana, 34; Mlungisi Ncalane, 33; and Sibusiso Ncengwa, 30.

They are charged with conspiracy to commit murder, murder, attempted murder, malicious injury to property and charges of unlawful possession of firearms and ammunition, one being a prohibited firearm. According to State indictments, the four accused had met and decided to kill Magaqa who was a councillor at the time of his death. The State is expected to argue Ncengwa and Jabulani Sgora Mdunge, who has since died, were recruited by Myeza to carry out the shooting.

Magaqa’s car was spotted at the car wash. He was in the company of two other people when they were shot at him. All the accused are out on bail. The trial has been set down for the next few weeks with the State calling a total of 64 witnesses.