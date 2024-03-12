Son allegedly beat mom’s boyfriend to death, after finding that he was abusing his mother

A 33-year-old man was arrested in Lephalale, Limpopo, after he allegedly murdered his mother's abusive partner. The brutal assault happened in Lephalale on Saturday afternoon, according to Limpopo police spokesperson, Colonel Malesela Ledwaba.

He said on Monday morning, police were called to the Lephalale Hospital for a case of murder. Upon arrival at the hospital, police officers found the 54-year-old man had succumbed to his injuries after he was brutally attacked on Saturday. “They (police officers) opened a case of murder and commenced with investigations which resulted in the apprehension of the son of the deceased man’s partner,” said Ledwaba.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the arrested man had visited the couple — his mother and her boyfriend — where they lived on a farm. “He found his mother with injuries, after she was assaulted by her partner. The suspect (the son) raged over the incident and that resulted in a physical altercation,” said Ledwaba. “The suspect was arrested at his home in Shongwane village and is expected to appear before Lephalale Magistrate's Court on Tuesday, March 12, facing a charge of murder.”

Meanwhile, commissioner of police in Limpopo, Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe has condemned incidents of domestic violence in the province. Provincial commissioner of police in Limpopo, Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe Hadebe emphasized that such incidents could be avoided by resolving issues amicably. Last week, IOL reported that two men aged 24 and 29 were arrested by the police in Limpopo after they allegedly beat a 27-year-old man to death at Ga-Mochemi Village in Senwabarwana.

The brutal murder happened on Tuesday last week. “The victim succumbed to the injuries while at his home, after he was assaulted by his girlfriend's brother and their neighbour. “The tragic incident occurred while the victim was visiting his girlfriend at her parental home and the couple got into a heated argument,” said Ledwaba.