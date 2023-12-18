Soshanguve parents wake up to find daughter raped, strangled to death in bed

Gauteng police are investigating a case of rape and murder after a young girl's body was found in her bed in Soshanguve, at the weekend. It is alleged that a suspect gained entry to the Grade 7 girl's room by climbing through a window.

In a statement, the Department of Education in Gauteng said the girl's parents were asleep in another room and only realised what happened when they went to the girl's room to wake her up. "Gauteng MEC Matome Chiloane is deeply saddened to have learned about a gruesome incident which allegedly took place in the early hours on Sunday," the department said. Police are currently investigating the circumstances surrounding this incident.

Chiloane said the department is devastated by the gruesome incident. "We wish to extend our deepest condolences to the learner’s family and the school community at large. We are hopeful that law enforcement agencies will work speedily to bring the perpetrator to book," Chiloane said. Earlier this year, a 17-year-old Soshanguve learner was raped and killed. The girl's body was found in a field at a local school. The horrific incident led to schools in the area staging a protest demanding the suspect's speedy arrest.