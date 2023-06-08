Rising gender-based violence cases in Soshanguve a serious concern, says Abel Tau

Pretoria - The Transformation Alliance (TTA) has expressed concern about the rising incidents of gender-based violence in Soshanguve after the organisation learnt about a case of a 22-year-old woman who was raped, allegedly by her boyfriend’s uncle, on Monday. TTA leader Abel Tau said his party was informed that the rape incident took place on Monday, a kilometre away from where the body of murdered 17-year-old Palesa Malatji was found.

Malatji, a learner at Ntsako Secondary School in Soshanguve, was raped and murdered on her way home after attending extra classes last month. Her body was discovered near the Echibini Secondary School in the township. The latest victim told TTA that the incident happened on June 5, in the morning, according to Tau.

“She has since opened a case with a local SAPS (case number 128/2023) and has had a medical file opened at a local clinic. “TTA is also disturbed to learn that there’s a certain police officer who’s been trying to convince the victim to drop the case in exchange of financial reward. Luckily, the victim declined this offer,” he said. The Pretoria News contacted Gauteng police spokesperson Captain Mavela Masondo for comment, but at the time of publication, he was yet to respond.

Tau said Minister of Police Bheki Cele revealed a week ago that there were 10 512 rapes in the first three months of this year. “According to the stats, 4 768 rape incidents took place at the home of the victim or at the home of the perpetrator, and attempted sexual offence cases increased by 21.2%, with 663 victims,” he said. He said his party found the statistics very worrying “because they aren’t just numbers, there are actually names and faces attached to what is read out as numbers, human beings”.