Spate of brutal murders across Limpopo leaves bodies scattered in the province, cops searching for clues

Police in Limpopo are investigating a spate of murder cases across the province, which left several people dead following incidents of violence. In one of the cases, provincial police spokesperson Colonel Malesela Ledwaba, said a 22-year-old man allegedly stabbed his father to death during a heated argument.

“In Seshego, Capricorn District, a 54-year-old man was stabbed to death allegedly by his biological son at their homestead in Extension 71 in the early hours of Saturday, February 17,” Ledwaba said. “The 22-year-old suspect allegedly arrived home late and got into a heated argument with his father. He (the son) then stabbed him several times with a knife and fled the scene.” In another incident, the body of an 81-year-old woman, which was already at an advanced state of decomposition, was discovered at her home in Ga Molepo, Boshega village in the Mankweng policing area.

The matter was reported to police on Saturday. “The victim was found in a pool of blood, and she was allegedly last seen the day before,” said Ledwaba. In Vuwani, police responded to a scene where a 44-year-old man was stabbed to death by unknown suspects.

The victim was attacked while he was on his way home from a local liquor outlet in the early hours of Saturday, at Tshino Mukondeleli village. In another incident, police in Bolobedu also responded to a complaint of murder at Meloding section, in Ga-Kgapane village. Police were called to the scene after the lifeless body of a 20-year-old man, with a stab wound on his chest was found lying on the road side.

Meanwhile, Limpopo provincial commissioner, Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe has ordered "an immediate and thorough" investigation into the murder incidents. "We cannot stand idly by as these heinous acts of violence continue to terrorise our communities," said Hadebe. "I have directed our best detectives and specialised units to prioritise these cases and use all available resources to bring the perpetrators to justice swiftly."

The provincial commissioner has also appealed to community members to send any information which may assist in the ongoing investigations. Members of the community can contact police on the toll-free number 086-001-0111, use My SAPS App or contact the nearest police station, the police appealed. On Friday, IOL reported that Police Minister Bheki Cele has expressed concern about the spike in the murder rate in the country, with 7,710 people murdered between October and December last year.