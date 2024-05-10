Springbok SAPS Captain released on R50,000 bail following his arrest on fraud and corruption

A South African Police Services (SAPS) employee who holds the rank of Captain has found himself of the wrong side of the law. Karel Coetzee Du Toit, who is stationed at the Springbok SAPS in the Northern Cape, where he is Commander of the Stock Theft Unit is facing charges of fraud, defeating the administration of justice, contravening of the Tourism Act, and corruption.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) confirmed du Toit’s appearance in the Springbok Magistrate’s Court on Thursday. Provincial NPA spokesperson Mojalefa Senokoatsane said the du Toit is accused of receiving gratuities. “The state alleges that the accused as a Director of Pillansii Tours (Pty) Ltd, as well as being also a board member for the South African Hunters and Game Conservation Association(Hunters Association) was instrumental in ensuring that Hunter’s Association benefited from court’s sentences through donations, which formed part of court’s sentences imposed to those who entered into plea agreements and /or alternative dispute resolutions with the State,” Senokoatsane said.

“It is further alleged that even though du Toit completed the declaration forms as required by SAPS, he failed and misrepresented the facts by saying he is getting R750 per month which is not an income per se but a gratuity.” The NPA said the alleged misrepresentations were made during the following financial years starting from 2016 to 2023. “As a member of SAPS in his application for S252A, he wouldn’t mention that he uses his tourism business for trap purposes and wouldn’t disclose that he has received money from the arrested foreign nationals before the execution of the project.”

The State further alleged that his business was not registered in terms of Tourism Act 3 of, 2014. “It is further alleged that even though the accused was employed by the state as a Senior Member of the South African Police Service, he continued to receive payments from foreign nationals who were later charged for offences related to contravening of Northern Cape Nature Conservation - which is dealing and Collecting of Succulents plants without a permit.” Du Toit has been released on R50,000 bail.

“His bail conditions are that he should report to the nearest police station every Friday,” Senokoatsane said. “Not to intimidate witnesses directly or indirectly and must not interfere with the investigation of this case.” The case will be heard on August 1.