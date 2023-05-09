State expects to add more charges against ANC councillor accused of raping young boys

An ANC councillor accused of raping young boys and sending images of his private parts via social media platforms will remain in custody following his first court appearance. Matlosana Local Municipality councillor Tebogo Sepale, 43, appeared in the Orkney Magistrate's Court on Tuesday on 11 provisional charges of statutory rape, violation of a child with consent, manufacturing pornographic material, rape and sexual intimidation.

In one of the cases, the suspect allegedly shared a nude picture of his private parts with the complainant, in the second and separate case, but involving the same suspect, two counts of statutory rape were laid by the parents of two boys aged 15 and 17. “He requested a week to appoint a private attorney to represent him and he will remain in police custody until his next court appearance. The State will oppose his bail application,” said National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson in the North West, Henry Mamothame. He explained that the State was not ruling out the possibility of more charges being added.

Sepale’s court appearance emanates from a report by the police indicating that the Klerksdorp Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences (FCS) Unit was investigating a case of crimen injuria and two separate counts of statutory rape, after the alleged incidents were reported at the Kanana police station. Mamothame said investigations are still under way. The public is urged to refrain from circulating sexual content of any form as it may compromise the victims and their families, as well as the investigations into the matter.