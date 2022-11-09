State prosecutor found guilty of taking R1 500 bribe to withdraw drunk driving charge

Durban - A 48-year-old former Limpopo State prosecutor has been found guilty of corruption. Former Seshego District Court Public Prosecutor, Guesta Rhulani Maboela was convicted on Tuesday in the Polokwane Specialised Commercial Crimes court, the Hawks said.

Captain Matimba Maluleke said Maboela was nabbed during an undercover sting operation. “During May 2019, the accused demanded R1 500 gratification from a complainant who was arrested for driving under the influence of liquor in order to withdraw the charges against him. “The complainant reported the matter to the Hawks’ Serious Corruption Investigation and a swift undercover operation was conducted,” he said.

Maboela said arrested at her workplace soon after accepting the gratification. “As the investigation went on, it was discovered that the case of driving under the influence of liquor against the complainant was indeed withdrawn,” Maluleke said. The Hawks said Maboela’s bail has been extended.

She is due to be sentenced in January. Last month, former Limpopo prosecutor Leonard Makhado Ratshilumela was found guilty of corruption. Ratshilumela, who was based in the Thohoyandou Magistrate’s Court, pleaded guilty to taking a R6 000 bribe to make a reckless and negligent driving case disappear.

