State to add more charges against woman accused of killing loved ones for insurance payouts

The State is expected to add more charges in the case of a North West woman who allegedly killed her relatives to cash out on insurance policies in their names. Segomotsi Agnes Setshwantsho appeared in the Molopo Magistrate's Court on Wednesday, where investigating officer Sergeant Keshi Mabunda, informed the magistrate that an inquest docket opened following Setshwantsho's son's death had been changed to a charge of murder.

In giving reasons on why Setshwantsho should not be granted bail, Mabunda said he had records that showed Setshwantsho was the last person to be seen with her son. He added that records show she purchased burgers for them while they were travelling from Cape Town for the July holidays. She allegedly insured her son for R6 million. Mabunda further detailed how Setshwantsho tried to evade arrest when she was nabbed in Centurion.

Setshwantsho faces charges of murder, fraud and defeating the ends of justice. Setshwantsho's apparent murder for insurance payouts spree came to an end after relatives alerted police. The murder charge stems from claims that she poisoned her niece, Bonolo Modiseemang in August 2022.

Mabunda disputed Setshwantsho’s claims that there was no storage facilities for her chronic medication. National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson, Henry Mamothame, said Mabunda further testified on the false address provided by the accused when she was profiled. “The same address was discovered to be provided to insurance companies she is registered with. Sergeant Mabunda was also cross-examined by the accused’s attorney. The State intends to call on the it’s next witness when the matter resumes,” Mamothame said.