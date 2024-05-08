Stepfather arrested for allegedly raping 17-year-old stepdaughter

The South African Police Services' (SAPS) Family Violence, Child Protection, and Sexual Offences Unit in Thabong, Free State, is investigating the rape of a young girl. According to Free State spokesperson, Captain Stephen Thakeng, a 45-year-old stepfather allegedly raped his 17-year-old stepdaughter, on April 6, 2024.

“The mother reportedly took her 17-year-old daughter to the Department of Social Development as they had an appointment on May 7. The girl was allowed to consult with a social worker in the absence of her mother. “The girl related to the social worker what had happened at their home in Thabong while her mother was not there,” said Thakeng. Thakeng claimed that they were referred to Thabong Police Station to file a rape charge.

According to the girl, on April 6, 2024, at approximately 16:00, her mother was not present when her 45-year-old stepfather gave her alcohol, causing her to become intoxicated. While she was intoxicated, he allegedly approached her and instructed her to remove her trousers before allegedly raping her. After the ordeal, she informed her brother. “A case of rape was registered and the stepfather was arrested on May 7, 2024. He will appear in the Welkom Magistrate’s Court on May 9.

“The case has been referred to the Thabong Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit for further investigation,” Thakeng said. Recently, the Giyani Regional Court in Limpopo sentenced Sizile Senzeni Baloyi, 44, to 25 years in prison after being convicted of raping a 14-year-old girl. Baloyi, who was driving a white Toyota bakkie, offered to carry the victim to Mapuve village. However, Baloyi drove to his home and told the victim to get out of the car. He pulled the teenager into a room and raped her.