Stepfather sentenced for beating toddler with electric cord

A 30-year-old man from the Northern Cape was convicted and sentenced in the Galeshewe Regional Court for abusing his stepson.

“Galeshewe SAPS received a complaint about a stepfather who abused his two-year-old toddler by hitting and whipping him with an electric cord all over the victim's body for a certain period of time,” Shemane said.

Shemane said on May 22, 2022, local police received a complaint about child abuse.

Northern Cape police spokesperson, Sergeant Molefi Shemane said the SA Police Service (SAPS) management welcomed the court’s decision.

“The victim was taken to the doctor and the medical examination confirmed the serious injuries the victim had sustained. The accused was subsequently arrested.”

The court sentenced the stepfather to 10 years imprisonment.

The Provincial Police Commissioner, Lieutenant General Koliswa Otola lauded the investigating officer from the Galeshewe Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences (FCS) Unit, Sergeant Oageng Moilwa for his thorough investigation in this matter.